CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

