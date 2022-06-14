CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $698,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,228 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 354,323 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

