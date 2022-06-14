CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

