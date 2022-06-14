CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 215.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

