CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAND. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

