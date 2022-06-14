CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $787,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Celestica worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

