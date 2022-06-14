CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period.

PDN stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

