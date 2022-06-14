CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $826,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

