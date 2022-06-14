CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

