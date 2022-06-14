CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $196.01 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

