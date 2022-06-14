CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,166 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,101,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57,939 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

