CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,993 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

QGRO opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

