CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,686 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

