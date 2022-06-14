CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

