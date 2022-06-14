CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,012 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Aptiv Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.