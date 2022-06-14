CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,696 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,794 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 42,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of AU stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.