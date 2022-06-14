CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.