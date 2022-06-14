CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 567 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Progressive stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

