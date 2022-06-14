CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,034 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $239.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.03. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

