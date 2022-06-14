Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 12.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.15. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 92,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,955,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 658,107 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

