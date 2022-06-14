Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Purchases $724,067.28 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 487,719 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 267 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $4,592.40.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

