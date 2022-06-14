CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCMP. StockNews.com downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC Materials Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.