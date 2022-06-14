Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cohen & Steers worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

