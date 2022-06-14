Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Blackford F. Brauer Purchases 5,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

