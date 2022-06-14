Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 821,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.3 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

