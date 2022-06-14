Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 22nd (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.