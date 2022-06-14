Comparing Autoscope Technologies (AATC) and Its Rivals

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Autoscope Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 9.07% 5.88% 5.41% Autoscope Technologies Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

18.4% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Autoscope Technologies pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 25.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.24 million $2.30 million 25.55 Autoscope Technologies Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 10.73

Autoscope Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies. Autoscope Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoscope Technologies Competitors 85 506 856 19 2.55

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Autoscope Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoscope Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Autoscope Technologies (Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company provides Autoscope video systems that process video input from a traffic scene in real time and extracts the traffic data, including vehicle presence, bicycle presence/differentiation, counts, speed, length, time occupancy, turning movements, and flow rate; and RTMS radar systems that use radar to measure vehicle presence, volume, occupancy, speed, and classification information for roadway monitoring applications. It also offers IntellitraffiQ software that provides traffic measurement and data collection across large and small areas. The company markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Autoscope Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.