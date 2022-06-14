Comparing Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cullman Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.41 $1.75 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 5.49 $23.94 million $3.38 12.99

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 13.10% 2.23% 0.54% Greene County Bancorp 38.97% 18.54% 1.23%

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Greene County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. As of June 30, 2021, it operated a network of 17 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

