Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,823.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,823.57 ($22.13).

Several research firms have commented on CPG. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 2,050 ($24.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 2,050 ($24.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,662.50 ($20.18) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,711.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,674.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($16.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841.98 ($22.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.65 billion and a PE ratio of 40.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.56) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($108,426.75). Also, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.80) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,419.66).

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.