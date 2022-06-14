Contrasting OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. OFG Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.15 $146.15 million $3.01 8.49 Itaú Unibanco $36.27 billion 1.23 $4.96 billion $0.53 8.62

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OFG Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 1 0 2.50

OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 26.28% 14.53% 1.49% Itaú Unibanco 12.84% 16.01% 1.26%

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Itaú Unibanco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

