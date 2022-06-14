Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 254,667 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,935,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 199,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,384 shares of company stock worth $867,266. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

