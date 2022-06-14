CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

