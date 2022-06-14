Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

