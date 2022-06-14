Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Corning by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

