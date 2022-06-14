Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 780 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

