Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 83,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 936,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

