Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

XOM opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

