Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 222 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $440.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 400.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.