Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,363 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

