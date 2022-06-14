Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

