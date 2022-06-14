Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,504 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.85.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.