CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. Approximately 55,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,507,997 shares.The stock last traded at $55.02 and had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

