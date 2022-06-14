Critical Analysis: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) versus BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ambev and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 2 2 0 2.20 BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ambev currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. BRC has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 136.88%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Ambev.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 18.06% 16.87% 10.68% BRC N/A -169.73% 66.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambev and BRC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $13.50 billion 2.97 $2.35 billion $0.15 17.00 BRC $233.10 million 7.12 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Summary

BRC beats Ambev on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike's brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

