Critical Comparison: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) vs. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prothena and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena 33.45% 16.02% 11.93% Rockwell Medical -51.27% -474.88% -61.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prothena and Rockwell Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $200.58 million 5.30 $66.97 million $1.22 18.63 Rockwell Medical $61.93 million 0.19 -$32.67 million N/A N/A

Prothena has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Prothena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prothena and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 8 0 2.89 Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prothena presently has a consensus price target of $67.89, suggesting a potential upside of 198.68%. Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,308.76%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Prothena.

Summary

Prothena beats Rockwell Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. The company's dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. It is also developing other therapeutic product candidates for the treatment of hospitalized patients with acute heart failure; and home infusion therapy that allows patients to receive intravenous medications at home. Its target customers include medium and small sized dialysis chains and independent dialysis centers. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.