Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.