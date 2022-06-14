Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 166,471 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.