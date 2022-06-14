Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,539 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.