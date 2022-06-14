Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of CVR Energy worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVI opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

