Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,990,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,306. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

