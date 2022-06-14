Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 6,956.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ON by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 333,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ON by 714.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ON by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

